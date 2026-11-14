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📢 Astronomy club brings real space tech to Cascade Jr. High
12 days ago
📢 Astronomy club brings space tech to Cascade Jr. High
Science students in Ms. Roden’s class at Cascade Junior High School got a special visit this week from the Night Sky 45 Astronomy Club.
Guest presenters ran an interactive session right in the classroom, sharing:
- Real astronomy tools, including high-powered telescopes
- Astrophotography Space & Deep-Sky Cameras like those used to capture nebulae, distant galaxies, and star clusters
- Personal stories about their own “cosmic discoveries”
Students were able to see how optical lenses and cooled deep-sky sensors work together to reveal details in space that we can’t see with just our eyes, and were encouraged to “Keep Looking Up!”
More Info: Cascade School District 05 -
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