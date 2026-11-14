📢 Astronomy club brings space tech to Cascade Jr. High

Science students in Ms. Roden’s class at Cascade Junior High School got a special visit this week from the Night Sky 45 Astronomy Club.

Guest presenters ran an interactive session right in the classroom, sharing:

Real astronomy tools, including high-powered telescopes

Astrophotography Space & Deep-Sky Cameras like those used to capture nebulae, distant galaxies, and star clusters

like those used to capture Personal stories about their own “cosmic discoveries”

Students were able to see how optical lenses and cooled deep-sky sensors work together to reveal details in space that we can’t see with just our eyes, and were encouraged to “Keep Looking Up!”