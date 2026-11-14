📅 Oregon high school soccer state finals this weekend

Big-time high school soccer is wrapping up with state championship games for boys and girls across all classifications.

When & Where

Friday: 2A/1A boys at Liberty High School , 7 p.m. – CS Lewis Academy (14-2-1) vs. Grand View Christian (14-0-2)

2A/1A boys at , – vs. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium 5A boys, 1 p.m. – La Salle Prep (12-5-1) vs. Summit (16-1-1) 6A boys, 6:30 p.m. – Grant (13-3-1) vs. Jesuit (15-1-1) 5A girls, 10:30 a.m. – Silverton (11-3-3) vs. La Salle Prep (12-3-2) 6A girls, 4 p.m. – Central Catholic (16-1-1) vs. Jesuit (16-0-1)

Saturday at Liberty High School 4A boys, 10:30 a.m. – Marist Catholic (13-3-2) vs. Stayton (16-1) 3A boys, 6:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s (16-0-1) vs. Catlin Gabel (14-0-2) 4A girls, 1 p.m. – Marist Catholic (18-0) vs. Scappoose (14-2-1) 3A/2A/1A girls, 4 p.m. – Oregon Episcopal (15-2-1) vs. Catlin Gabel (18-0)



If you have a student at any of these schools—or just love high school soccer—this is the weekend to go cheer them on.