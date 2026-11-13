⚠️ Soulful Sundays Albina Bingo Night is canceled

The Soulful Sundays and Albina: Bingo Night event at Albina Library has been canceled.

This program was planned with the Black Cultural Library Advocates (BCLA) Team and was scheduled for every 3rd Sunday of the month through November.

If you need disability accommodations for other library programs, contact the library 2–3 days before a program at 503-988-5123 or [email protected].