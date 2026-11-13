Email at the CTUIR offices is working again.

Many of the Microsoft Outlook problems that affected email accounts across North America have been fixed, and email service has been restored at CTUIR offices as of November 13, 2026.

Microsoft is still working on the larger issue, so some email connectivity problems may still pop up.

If you’re emailing CTUIR staff, just know that messages should generally go through, but there could still be brief interruptions while Microsoft finishes repairs.