📅 Cozy fall craft hour: DIY mason jar luminaries

Come unwind at Applegate Library – Meeting Room on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 2:30–3:30pm (Pacific Time).

This event is for adults 18+. You’ll sip warm cider and make a fall-themed mason jar luminary using items like dried leaves, twigs, acorns, and cinnamon sticks. Keep it to warm up your fall table or give it as a gift.

All supplies are provided while they last, so you don’t need to bring anything.

Hosted by Applegate Library under their Nature & Gardening programs.