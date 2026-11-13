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📅 DIY fall mason jar luminaries for adults at Applegate Library
9 days ago
📅 Cozy fall craft hour: DIY mason jar luminaries
Come unwind at Applegate Library – Meeting Room on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 2:30–3:30pm (Pacific Time).
This event is for adults 18+. You’ll sip warm cider and make a fall-themed mason jar luminary using items like dried leaves, twigs, acorns, and cinnamon sticks. Keep it to warm up your fall table or give it as a gift.
All supplies are provided while they last, so you don’t need to bring anything.
Hosted by Applegate Library under their Nature & Gardening programs.
More Info: DIY Mason Jar Luminaries, 18+ YRS - ...
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