Mount Angel’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or a seasoned RN. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Legacy Health

Legacy Health Location: Mount Angel, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.93 – $33.50 per hour

Work in a primary care clinic where you’re part of a full care team—providers, nurses, social workers, and more—supporting the whole patient, not just symptoms. Great fit if you have back-office MA experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, wellness programs, PTO) and a mission-driven, team-based setting.

Also listed on Indeed here if you prefer to apply that way: Medical Assistant – Family Medicine (Indeed)

Employer: Providence at Home with Compassus

Providence at Home with Compassus Location: Mount Angel, OR – Home Health

Type: Full-time, weekday day shift

Salary: $50.21 – $70.04 per hour

Home health role focused on mental health, working with patients in their homes and leading an interdisciplinary team. Ideal if you have at least two years of RN experience and want strong pay, mileage reimbursement, and a full benefits package while doing meaningful one-on-one care.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.