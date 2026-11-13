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Health
💰 How everyday kindness can improve your health
5 days ago
📢 How small acts of kindness can boost your health
Being kind doesn’t just help other people—it can actually improve your own health and happiness.
Research from groups like the American Psychological Association and AARP shows that:
- Acts of kindness are linked to feeling more content and happier.
- Face-to-face kindness (like helping someone in person) tends to give a bigger boost than online giving.
- Voluntary, random kind acts are more rewarding than ones that feel required.
Kindness can trigger healthy hormones:
- Oxytocin and serotonin boost happiness and lower anxiety.
- Endorphins act as natural painkillers.
- Kindness can lower cortisol, a stress hormone.
These changes may help:
- Improve heart health and blood pressure.
- Reduce stroke risk.
- Support your immune system.
- Ease depression and anxiety symptoms.
Easy ideas:
- Text a friend a kind note.
- Hold the door for someone with full hands.
- Give a genuine compliment.
- Support a local business.
- Join a neighborhood cleanup or start volunteering to make kindness a habit.
More Info: The surprising benefits of kindness | Columbia Mem...
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