📅 Tom Petty tribute concert at The Egyptian Theatre

Petty Fever, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, is coming to The Egyptian Theatre on Friday, November 14.

Doors open: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Show starts: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Where: The Egyptian Theatre (Oregon Coast)

The show is described as high energy and aims to give an authentic Tom Petty concert experience.

You can buy tickets online through the event link and plan a fun night out with friends or family.