undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ashland
📅 Nov. 20: Give input on Ashland’s 20‑year transportation plan
4 days ago
📢 Learn about Ashland’s future transportation on Nov. 20
Drop by the downtown Plaza to hear about Ashland’s Transportation System Plan (TSP) and share your input.
When: Friday, November 20, 2026, 10:00 AM
Where: 28 North Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520 (downtown Plaza)
What: Learn about the City’s 20‑year vision for how people move around Ashland and find out how to take the public engagement survey.
Engagement on the TSP is underway now and will continue through 2028.
To read more about the plan, visit ashlandoregon.gov/TSP.
More Info: Calendar • Transportation System Plan, engagement ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.