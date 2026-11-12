📅 Nov. 20: Give input on Ashland’s 20‑year transportation plan

📢 Learn about Ashland’s future transportation on Nov. 20

Drop by the downtown Plaza to hear about Ashland’s Transportation System Plan (TSP) and share your input.

When: Friday, November 20, 2026, 10:00 AM

Where: 28 North Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520 (downtown Plaza)

What: Learn about the City’s 20‑year vision for how people move around Ashland and find out how to take the public engagement survey.

Engagement on the TSP is underway now and will continue through 2028.

To read more about the plan, visit ashlandoregon.gov/TSP.