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📅 Popcorn Friday at Territorial Elementary, Nov. 20

9 days ago
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📅 Popcorn Friday at Territorial Elementary

Territorial Elementary School is holding Popcorn Friday on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The event takes place at Territorial Elementary School and is part of their regular school activities.

If you have a student at Territorial Elementary, mark your calendar so your child can take part in Popcorn Friday during the 11:30 AM–12:30 PM window.

More Info: Popcorn Friday | Territorial Elementary School

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