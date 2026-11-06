📅 Popcorn Friday at Territorial Elementary, Nov. 20

📅 Popcorn Friday at Territorial Elementary

Territorial Elementary School is holding Popcorn Friday on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The event takes place at Territorial Elementary School and is part of their regular school activities.

If you have a student at Territorial Elementary, mark your calendar so your child can take part in Popcorn Friday during the 11:30 AM–12:30 PM window.