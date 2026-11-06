undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beaverton
Native American Heritage Month lessons at Chehalem Elementary
8 days ago
📅 November is National Native American Heritage Month, and first graders at Chehalem Elementary School are marking it in the classroom.
Students are learning about Native culture, traditions, and Tribal History/Shared History, and talking about the meaning and importance of powwows.
If you have a student at Chehalem, this can be a nice chance to ask them what they’re learning and continue the conversation at home about Native American history and traditions.
More Info: Our Stories - Beaverton School District
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.