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Beaverton

Native American Heritage Month lessons at Chehalem Elementary

8 days ago
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📅 November is National Native American Heritage Month, and first graders at Chehalem Elementary School are marking it in the classroom.

Students are learning about Native culture, traditions, and Tribal History/Shared History, and talking about the meaning and importance of powwows.

If you have a student at Chehalem, this can be a nice chance to ask them what they’re learning and continue the conversation at home about Native American history and traditions.

More Info: Our Stories - Beaverton School District

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