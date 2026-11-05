💰 Plan BMI–Mesa-Phoenix trips with sample $114 fares

📢 Trip planning help for Bloomington–Normal to Mesa-Phoenix

If you’re flying from Bloomington-Normal (BMI) to Mesa-Phoenix (AZA), this route is served nonstop by Allegiant, about 1,346 miles. Recent sample round-trip fares on Allegiant have been seen from about $114 (not guaranteed, but helpful for budgeting).

The page lets you:

Compare rental car prices from major companies and reserve a car for when you land in Mesa, Arizona .

prices from major companies and reserve a car for when you land in . Book hotels or vacation packages (flight + hotel) to save on your Mesa-Phoenix trip.

It also shares quick planning info, like average high temperatures in Mesa-Phoenix by month. For example, the November average high is about 76°F, with sample daily forecasts around 71–73°F highs and 58–59°F lows under clear skies.

Use this to price out your flight, car, and stay before you go.