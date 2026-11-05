📅 Spanish play “La Gringa” in Aloha, Nov 13–22 (kids free)

📅 Spanish-language play “La Gringa” runs Nov 13–22 in Aloha

Experience Theatre Project is staging Carmen Rivera’s La Gringa, their first Spanish-language production, from November 13–22, 2026 at 18850 SW Alexander Street, Aloha.

The play follows a woman’s emotional journey through cultural dislocation, family expectations, and finding herself. The show uses immersive staging, turning the theatre into different spaces like a small apartment, street corner, and shop.

Tickets cost $5 or $10, and are free for anyone under 18, making it a very affordable outing for families and students.

Get more details or purchase tickets online at the La Gringa tickets page. For questions or group tickets, email Terri Holland at terri@experiencetp.org.