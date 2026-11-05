💰 Rules for disputing and paying your Lakeview water bill

💰 How to handle and dispute your Lakeview water bill

The Town of Lakeview has shared clear rules for managing your municipal water/sewer bill:

You must pay your bill every month. Waiting and letting it pile up can lead to larger balances, interest, and late fees .

Waiting and letting it pile up can lead to . If you dispute your bill , you are still required to pay at least the monthly minimum water/sewer fee . Not paying the minimum puts you in delinquency and can lead to late fees, interest, and loss of water service .

, you are still required to . Not paying the minimum puts you in and can lead to . To formally dispute a bill without going delinquent , you must: Pay the bill (at least the minimum, ideally the full amount), and File a Utility Billing Review form to request a hearing with the Town Council acting as the Utility Service Board .

, you must: If it’s later decided you overpaid , the extra amount will be credited to your account for future bills.

, the extra amount will be for future bills. Only the Town Council/Utility Service Board can decide on bill changes or reductions. No monthly payment exceptions are allowed unless they approve it.

Bottom line: pay on time and file a review form if you want to contest a bill to avoid shut-offs and extra charges.