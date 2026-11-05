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Local Authority

💰 Rules for disputing and paying your Lakeview water bill

2 days ago
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💰 How to handle and dispute your Lakeview water bill

The Town of Lakeview has shared clear rules for managing your municipal water/sewer bill:

  • You must pay your bill every month. Waiting and letting it pile up can lead to larger balances, interest, and late fees.
  • If you dispute your bill, you are still required to pay at least the monthly minimum water/sewer fee. Not paying the minimum puts you in delinquency and can lead to late fees, interest, and loss of water service.
  • To formally dispute a bill without going delinquent, you must:
    1. Pay the bill (at least the minimum, ideally the full amount), and
    2. File a Utility Billing Review form to request a hearing with the Town Council acting as the Utility Service Board.
  • If it’s later decided you overpaid, the extra amount will be credited to your account for future bills.
  • Only the Town Council/Utility Service Board can decide on bill changes or reductions. No monthly payment exceptions are allowed unless they approve it.

Bottom line: pay on time and file a review form if you want to contest a bill to avoid shut-offs and extra charges.

More Info: November 3, 2026 MANAGING YOUR PERSONAL WATER BILL...

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