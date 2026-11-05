💰 Free breakfast and lunch for all Banks students in 2026–27

💰 Free school meals for all Banks students in 2026–27

For the 2026–2027 school year, every Banks School District student in grades K–12 can get one FREE breakfast and one FREE lunch each school day.

Thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP):

No meal application is required

is required No income verification is needed

is needed No paperwork at all

All enrolled students automatically qualify for one complete reimbursable breakfast and one complete reimbursable lunch each day.

The Nutrition Services team says they’re focused on serving balanced, student‑friendly meals that support learning and growth.

If you have questions about the meal program, contact the Banks School District Nutrition Services Department through the link on the Nutrition Services page.