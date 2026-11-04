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⚠️ Ontario Library Thanksgiving closures Nov 25–26
2 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving hours change at Ontario Community Library
For Thanksgiving, Ontario Community Library will:
- Close early at 3 pm on Wednesday, November 25
- Be closed all day Thursday, November 26
- Reopen with its regular schedule on Friday, November 27 at 10 am
You can still return items using the library’s outdoor drop box on the north side of the library, as you turn into the parking lot. It is checked regularly.
Plan your visits and due dates around these holiday hours. The Library Board and staff wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving!
More Info: Library Closed Thanksgiving - Ontario Library Dis...
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