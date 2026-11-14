Oregon City has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service jobs right now. If you like staying busy, talking with people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the seafood department preparing, displaying, and rotating fresh products while helping shoppers at the counter. This role is hands-on and fast-paced, with a mix of customer service, food prep, cleaning, and basic register work.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 19791 South Hwy 213, Oregon City, OR 97045

Type: Part-time (overnights, weekdays + weekends)

Hiring Range: $16.80/hour

Overnight role where you greet customers, run the register, handle fuel and lottery transactions, and keep the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you like quieter late-night shifts and don’t mind working mostly on your feet.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 19791 South Hwy 213, Oregon City, OR 97045

Type: Part-time (days, evenings, overnights + weekends)

Hiring Range: $16.80/hour

Similar duties to the overnight role—cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and basic paperwork—but with more flexible shift options. Great if you want steady hours, variety in your day, and a job you can learn quickly.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.