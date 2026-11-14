Oregon City’s food scene is busy, and local grocery and restaurant spots are hiring. If you like staying active, helping customers, and working with food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep fresh deli foods, slice meats and cheeses, and help customers pick out ready‑to‑eat meals. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying on your feet, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Not listed (quick‑service restaurant)

Not listed (quick‑service restaurant) Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run restaurant shifts, lead the team, handle cash, and keep food quality and cleanliness on point. Great next step if you have ServSafe, strong customer service skills, and want leadership experience in a busy kitchen setting.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Not listed (6–8 hour shifts, varied schedule)

Not listed (6–8 hour shifts, varied schedule) Salary: Not listed

Work across deli, seafood, and pizza areas—prepping food, stocking cases, and helping customers at the counter. Good for someone 16+ with a Food Handler card who wants steady hours, lots of hands‑on work, and a path into a large, employee‑owned grocery company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.