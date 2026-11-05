🏥 Oregon City Healthcare Gigs: Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Oregon City is buzzing with healthcare openings, especially for travelers. If you’re up for 13-week contracts or steady part-time caregiving, there’s a lot here to check out.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Oregon City, OR (facility-based)

(facility-based) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr evening shifts

Pay: $2,364 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

This CT Tech contract is evening shift with full-time hours and strong day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, CEU and license reimbursement). Great fit if you have at least 1 year of CT experience and want a well-supported travel team.

Employer: Aequor Allied Division

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: $2,259 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

This role offers 3x12s for those who like longer shifts and more days off. Ideal if you want a slightly lighter weekly hour load while still keeping solid traveler pay.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 evening shifts

Pay: Estimated $2,471 per week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

Evening 4x10s with detailed breakdown of pay and strong traveler perks (401(k) match, housing options, license reimbursement). Good for experienced CT Techs who like predictable evenings and clear compensation.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $2,699 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

One of the higher-paying CT contracts on this list, with guaranteed hours and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options). Great if you want strong income plus a faith-based, relationship-focused agency.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts (days)

Pay: $2,430 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Day-shift 3x12 CT role with benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start, plus retention bonus, 401(k), and license reimbursement. Nice match if you prefer days and want a “travel-first” culture with personalized recruiter support.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr evening shifts

Pay: $2,765 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

High-paying CT Tech contract with 4x10 evenings and a traveler-founded agency that focuses on top pay and strong support. Great if you’re chasing max weekly income and like evening schedules.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Pay: $2,187 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Night-shift CT Tech role with day-one insurance and license reimbursement, plus hotel and rental car discounts. Good fit if you’re a night owl and want a recruiter-backed, award-winning travel partner.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Likely travel contract , 13 weeks, 30 guaranteed hrs/week, 3x10 nights

Likely , Pay: $1,810 per week

Night CT Tech role with guaranteed hours and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)). A solid option if you’re okay with nights and want a slightly lower hour guarantee with steady weekly pay.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Oregon City, OR & surrounding areas

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,592 – $2,819 per week, hourly (not per visit)

Home health PT role with 5–6 visits per day and travel time built into productivity. Great if you love one-on-one care in patients’ homes and want strong benefits plus CEUs and 401(k).

Employer: Skyline Med Staff Therapy

Location: Oregon City, OR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,759 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Day-shift PT contract with a top-rated, woman-owned travel agency. Expect higher take-home focus, Blue Cross Blue Shield health coverage, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Aspire Caregiving

Location: Oregon City, OR (on the road / in-home)

Type: Part-time , typically 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

, typically Pay: $20 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role supporting seniors in their homes, including those living with dementia. Comes with paid training, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, mileage reimbursement, and room to grow if you have at least 1 year of caregiving experience and can drive clients.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and can often tweak start dates or settings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.