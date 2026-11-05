🐱 Sweet Oregon City Cats Ready for Loving Homes

Two lovely cats in Oregon City, OR are looking for new families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these girls might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Adult (about 5 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee)

(no adoption fee) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Oregon City, OR)

About Fern:

Fern is described as a very sweet girl who has done well living with two dogs and another cat. She’s a playful kitty but also enjoys her quiet alone time, like many independent cats. Her current family says she’s a “typical black cat” and is hoping to find a home that’s a better fit for her, as she has started picking on one of their other cats.

Fern may do best in a home where she doesn’t have to compete with a cat she doesn’t get along with, and where her playful side and need for space are both respected.

👉 Meet Fern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Scottish Fold (purebred, no papers)

Scottish Fold (purebred, no papers) Age: Young (about 2 years old)

Young (about 2 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $225

Spay status: Not spayed (per owner description)

Not spayed (per owner description) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Oregon City, OR)

About Luna:

Luna is a beautiful, sweet, loving young Scottish Fold who was purchased as a kitten along with her sister. The two cats play and chase each other and run through the house together. However, Luna tends to play too rough, which has led to nicks, scratches, and eye pokes to her sister.

Her family has decided, after much thought, to rehome Luna so both cats can be happier. Luna will come with:

Her favorite food

Treats

Her beloved “puffballs” that she loves to chase, bat, and hide around the house

They also note that she doesn’t really understand being afraid of anything, so she may be a bold, confident cat who needs a home that can handle her energetic play style.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Oregon City, OR, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share their stories with friends and neighbors. The right match could be just around the corner.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.