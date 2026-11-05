Oregonians can comment Nov. 10 on PGE’s proposed rate increase

Portland General Electric partnered with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to win a now-cancelled $250 million DOE grant to increase the capacity of a PGE transmission line across the tribe's reservation. (Photo courtesy of PGE)

Oregonians can tell state regulators Nov. 10 their thoughts on the state’s largest utility’s latest efforts to raise their electricity bills for an eighth year in a row.

Portland General Electric, which serves about 840,000 residential customers in Oregon, is seeking to increase its rates by nearly 4%, or an average of about $8 a month for residential customers, beginning in July.

The Public Utility Commission of Oregon, a three-member group charged with regulating the rates of privately owned electric and gas utility companies across the state, will host a virtual public comment hearing on Zoom.

Those interested may also participate by calling 669-254-5252 and entering the webinar ID number 165-919-7751. The meeting password is 914-161-5196.

The hearing comes just seven months after the utility increased its rates by 5% in April — immediately following the expiration of the FAIR Energy Act’s winter rate-hike ban, which prohibits private utility companies from raising rates between Nov. 1 and March 31 so customers aren’t hit with higher bills in the winter.

PGE said the increases are needed to replace and upgrade infrastructure such as utility poles, customer meters, distribution equipment and transmission lines to reduce outages and improve reliability.

Those who cannot attend the hearing can submit written comments at the utility commission’s website using the docket number UE 743.

The request comes after the utility has increased billing rates by about 50% since 2021, according to the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, a utility advocacy group.

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