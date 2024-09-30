Open in App
    Our voters’ guide will help you sort through the candidates and issues

    By Lynne Terry,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vzt5c_0vojxPEh00

    The general election is Nov. 5 and a lot is at stake. (Getty Images)

    It’s crunch time for the 2024 general election.

    In about three weeks, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s Office will send out the first mail ballots, and about three weeks after that state officials will announce the first results.

    There’s a lot at stake in this election: Americans will pick a new president, deciding between two very different people with very different agendas. They’ll also decide who controls Congress, electing 34 U.S. senators and all 435 U.S. House members are up for reelection.

    How Oregonians vote could determine which party controls the House, with three competitive congressional races in the mix. On the state level, voters in Oregon will pick a new state House, vote on 15 Senate races, decide on five statewide ballot measures and elect a new secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer.

    That’s a lot to consider, but we’ve been toiling for weeks to help you sort it all out. Our newly published nonpartisan voters’ guide looks at the competitive congressional races – the 4th, 5th and 6th districts, which have garnered interest from Democrats and Republicans nationally – and 12 competitive legislative districts, from the coast to the Portland area to central Oregon.

    The guide includes details about the offices, short bios of the candidates and a look at their fundraising. Most importantly, we include candidate responses to our questionnaires. They’re definitely worth a read: Almost all of the candidates responded, and while many discussed the same problems that trouble Oregon, including homelessness, drug addiction and the high cost of living, their responses reflect different approaches.

    Our guide also offers key dates, with perhaps the most important coming up in three weeks: Oct. 15. That’s the last day to register to vote so that you can make your voice heard.

    We hope everyone registers and votes.

    The guide will not be the last of our campaign coverage. We’ll be covering the candidates in the field, and we’re especially interested in what voters have to say. We’ll also be covering the issues that pop up and important debates, and we’ll be keeping our eye on candidate coffers. There is a lot of money out there pouring into this election, including from out of state.

    It’s up to us as journalists to help Oregonians stay informed. And it’s up to you to participate in our democracy to keep it going.

    So stay in touch and stay tuned.

    We’re here for you.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Drwils
    2d ago
    Trump 2024 . Peace and prosperity over democrats wars and poverty.
    View all comments
