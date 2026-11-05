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Ore City
📅 Academic prose, poetry & extemp event at Pine Tree HS
4 days ago
📅 Academic prose, poetry & extemp event at Pine Tree HS
Students from Ore City ISD will take part in an Academics, Prose/Poetry, Extemp competition at Pine Tree High School.
- What: Academics, Prose/Poetry, Extemporaneous Speaking
- When: From 11:00 PM on November 6, 2026 to 11:00 PM on November 7, 2026
- Where: Pine Tree High School
If your student is involved in academic competitions, mark these dates and times and check with their coach or campus for details on transportation, exact event times, and any permission forms or fees.
More Info: Academics, Prose/Poetry, Extemp | Ore City Indepen...
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