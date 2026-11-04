📅 Senior Night varsity football vs. Waskom – Nov. 5, 2026

📅 Senior Night varsity football vs. Waskom

Come out and support Ore City High School on Senior Night as varsity football takes on Waskom.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Place: Ore City High School, 100 Rebel St, Ore City, TX 75683

If you’ve got students, friends, or neighbors on the team or in the senior class, this is a nice night to show up, cheer them on, and celebrate their last season under the lights.