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American Football
📅 Senior Night varsity football vs. Waskom – Nov. 5, 2026
3 days ago
📅 Senior Night varsity football vs. Waskom
Come out and support Ore City High School on Senior Night as varsity football takes on Waskom.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Place: Ore City High School, 100 Rebel St, Ore City, TX 75683
If you’ve got students, friends, or neighbors on the team or in the senior class, this is a nice night to show up, cheer them on, and celebrate their last season under the lights.
More Info: V Football vs. Waskom (SR NIGHT) | Ore City Indepe...
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