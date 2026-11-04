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American Football

📅 Senior Night varsity football vs. Waskom – Nov. 5, 2026

3 days ago
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📅 Senior Night varsity football vs. Waskom

Come out and support Ore City High School on Senior Night as varsity football takes on Waskom.

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
  • Place: Ore City High School, 100 Rebel St, Ore City, TX 75683

If you’ve got students, friends, or neighbors on the team or in the senior class, this is a nice night to show up, cheer them on, and celebrate their last season under the lights.

More Info: V Football vs. Waskom (SR NIGHT) | Ore City Indepe...

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