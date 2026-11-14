Orchard Park has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from clinic nursing to senior care. Good mix of schedules, pay, and settings if you’re looking to stay local.

Employer: 716 Integrative Wellness

716 Integrative Wellness Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Part-time, with opportunities for full-time

Part-time, with Pay: From $30.00/hour, based on experience and license

Outpatient role in an integrative, wellness-focused practice—think primary care plus preventive and functional medicine. You’ll work closely with NPs, handle vitals, labs, patient education, and get experience in hormone and medical weight management. Includes health insurance and a tight-knit, team-based setting.

Employer: General Physician, P.C.

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Per-diem , first shift, Monday–Friday only

, first shift, Pay Range: $36.13 – $49.69/hour

Cardiology RN role with no nights, weekends, or holidays and no mandated overtime. Onsite clinic work doing triage, care coordination, and EMR orders, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, and free parking.

Employer: Peregrine Senior Living at Orchard Park

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.50/hour + shift differentials

Hands-on caregiving role supporting residents with memory loss—help with daily tasks, dignity, and engagement in activities. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, 401(k) with match, life insurance, child care reimbursement, and lots of employee appreciation programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many local employers are open to the right person with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.