🍽️ Orchard Park NY Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

Orchard Park has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from entry-level crew to shift leaders and a chill part-time bartending gig.

Here are a few worth a look if you like working with people and staying busy.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Entry-level role with paid training, free meal on shift, and health benefits + PTO. No experience needed—good fit if you’re 18+, can work nights/weekends, and want a fast-paced job with room to grow.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$19.00 per hour

Shift leader role for folks with 1+ year of food service or retail supervisor experience. You’ll run shifts, coach the team, and keep service and food safety on point, with paid training, health benefits, PTO, and clear paths to assistant or restaurant manager.

Employer: Fox Run at Orchard Park

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Part-time (Mon, Wed, Fri 3:00–7:00 pm)

Pay: $16.00–$19.00 per hour (DOE)

Serve residents and guests in a pub-style setting, mixing drinks, running a POS, and keeping things friendly and professional. Great if you’re 18+, like a steady, short shift schedule, and want a smaller, community feel instead of late-night bar hours.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.