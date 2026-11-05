🏭 Orchard Park NY Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $100K

Orchard Park’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and medical devices. If you like hands-on work, quality, and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Eaton – Mission Systems Division

Eaton – Mission Systems Division Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm)

Pay: $25.88 – $30.19/hour

Work on weldments and mechanical soldering for aerospace products in space, life support, and actuation programs. Great fit if you have 4+ years fabrication experience (weld/solder/braze), can run complex welding setups, and want steady 2nd-shift hours with strong benefits.

Employer: ITT Inc. (ENIDINE products)

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $16.08 – $24.08/hour

Entry-level friendly role assembling industrial/aerospace components at the bench or on the shop floor. You’ll use small hand tools, basic gauges, and simple computer skills while learning multiple cells and equipment in a large, global manufacturing company.

Employer: Eaton – Mission Systems Division

Eaton – Mission Systems Division Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm)

Pay: $24.00 – $27.30/hour + $2.50/hour shift differential

Build and test aerospace hardware using high-pressure gases and functional test setups. Ideal if you have 2+ years manufacturing/mechanical or military experience, are comfortable with hand tools and test equipment, and want to grow in a certified operator system.

Employer: Viant Medical

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $100,000/year

Early-career quality engineering role in a regulated medical device plant. You’ll support FDA/ISO 13485 compliance, lead investigations and corrective actions, help with new product launches, and drive continuous improvement. Benefits start day one, including medical, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good local roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.