Orchard Lake Village has a few solid nursing roles open right now, all with benefits and room to grow. If you’re an LPN (or close to it), this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Pomeroy Living

Pomeroy Living Location: Orchard Lake, MI

Type: Internship

Internship Pay: $25–$34/hour

Lead the nursing team in an assisted living setting—plan and manage care, supervise staff, and support residents day to day. Comes with PTO from day one, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), daily access to earned pay, and company-paid life insurance for full-time staff.

Employer: Pomeroy Living

Pomeroy Living Location: Orchard Lake, MI

Type: Internship

Internship Pay: $29.40–$42.90/hour

Hands-on LPN role in a skilled nursing/subacute care setting with 12-hour shifts and rotating weekends/holidays. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, shift differentials, early wage access, and support for nursing student loan debt and advancing toward RN.

If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.