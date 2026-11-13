Orchard City’s tech scene is small but mighty, and a lot of the best roles here are actually remote from big-name companies. If you’re senior in software or security, this week has some strong six-figure options.

Employer: Scribd, Inc.

Scribd, Inc. Location: Remote – must live near a hub city like Denver (role is listed for Austin, CO; Scribd hires in select metros including Denver )

(role is listed for Austin, CO; Scribd hires in select metros including ) Type: Full-time

Salary (US, outside CA): $145,000 – $261,500 base

Own Scribd’s Rust-based Content Library platform that serves hundreds of billions of S3 objects to millions of users. Ideal if you love deep systems work (Rust, Python, S3, Parquet/Arrow, PostgreSQL, AWS) and want big scale plus strong benefits, equity, and flexible "Scribd Flex" remote work.

Employer: Scribd, Inc.

Scribd, Inc. Location: Remote – must live near a hub city like Denver (role is listed for Austin, CO; Scribd hires in select metros including Denver )

(role is listed for Austin, CO; Scribd hires in select metros including ) Type: Full-time

Salary (US, outside CA): $167,000 – $300,500 base

Lead how Scribd’s engineers build software with agentic AI tools across the entire stack. Great fit if you’re a seasoned Staff/Principal engineer with a passion for developer experience, CI/CD, and AI-assisted coding, and want to set org-wide standards while working closely with the CTO.

Employer: Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs Location: Remote-first (role listed for Austin, CO; must live in an approved jurisdiction and overlap with Eastern Time )

(role listed for Austin, CO; must live in an approved jurisdiction and overlap with ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend hands-on coding in Rust or Go with product security work for the leading onchain finance platform. You’ll design and review security systems, hunt for vulnerabilities, and ship security-focused tools—perfect if you’re into Web3, blockchain, or securing AI pipelines.

If one of these sounds close to your skill set, save the link and apply soon—senior remote roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.