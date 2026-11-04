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Orchard City
💻 Orchard City CO Tech Roles With Multiple High-Pay Openings
2 days ago
Orchard City and nearby Austin, CO have some strong remote-friendly tech roles right now, many tied to national employers. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid or fully remote work, these are worth a look.
Data Engineer
- Employer: Apex Fintech Solutions
- Location: Austin, CO (hybrid office environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Build and optimize data pipelines and real-time databases that power major fintech apps like SoFi and Webull. Great fit if you have 2+ years with cloud data tech, Python, and ETL and want strong benefits plus a modern hybrid schedule.
Workday Adaptive Planning Senior Manager
- Employer: Protiviti
- Location: Austin, CO listed as an additional location (role based out of Atlanta, GA with hybrid + travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $146,000 – $254,000 base + 14% bonus target (estimated total cash $166,440 – $289,560)
- Lead high-impact Workday Adaptive Planning implementations, guide project teams, and help grow a national consulting practice. Ideal if you have 7+ years with Workday/FP&A/EPM and enjoy client-facing leadership and travel.
Staff Engineer, Query Execution
- Employer: MongoDB
- Location: Austin, CO (role can be remote across North America or in offices like NYC or Palo Alto)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $126,000 – $248,000 base (U.S.)
- Senior role owning pieces of MongoDB’s core query engine in C++, shaping the roadmap and mentoring others. Best for folks with 10+ years in database internals/query engines who want deep systems work with global impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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