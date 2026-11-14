🏛️ The Orangeburg Planning Commission will meet on November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM at 933 Middleton Street. The public may attend in person or watch live on the City’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityoforangeburg.

Residents can send questions or comments by email to publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us. Anyone speaking at the meeting will have 5 minutes to address the Commission. The Chairperson may allow up to an extra 5 minutes if needed.

The main topic is a proposed zoning change for property at 1895 Columbia Road (TMS# 0174-17-08-005.000), owned by Samuel D. Carter, Jr. The request is to change the zoning from O-I (Office-Institutional Residential District) to B-1 (General Business District). This would change how the property is allowed to be used under the city’s zoning rules.

The agenda is short:

Open the regular meeting

Approve the October 15, 2026 Planning Commission meeting minutes

Planning Commission meeting minutes Hold the public hearing and consider the zoning map change for 1895 Columbia Road

Adjourn the meeting

There is no old business listed on this agenda.