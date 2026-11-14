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🏛️ Orangeburg zoning hearing for 1895 Columbia Road on Nov 19
🏛️ The Orangeburg Planning Commission will meet on November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM at 933 Middleton Street. The public may attend in person or watch live on the City’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityoforangeburg.
Residents can send questions or comments by email to publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us. Anyone speaking at the meeting will have 5 minutes to address the Commission. The Chairperson may allow up to an extra 5 minutes if needed.
The main topic is a proposed zoning change for property at 1895 Columbia Road (TMS# 0174-17-08-005.000), owned by Samuel D. Carter, Jr. The request is to change the zoning from O-I (Office-Institutional Residential District) to B-1 (General Business District). This would change how the property is allowed to be used under the city’s zoning rules.
The agenda is short:
- Open the regular meeting
- Approve the October 15, 2026 Planning Commission meeting minutes
- Hold the public hearing and consider the zoning map change for 1895 Columbia Road
- Adjourn the meeting
There is no old business listed on this agenda.
More Info: https://www.orangeburg.sc.us/sites/default/files/u...
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