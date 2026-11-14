Orangeburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to leadership and scheduling. If you’re in nursing or clinical support, there’s solid variety here—staff, travel, and management.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Orangeburg, SC (travel role, local & non-local options)

(travel role, local & non-local options) Type: Full-time, Travel RN

Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible), referral bonus up to $1,000

Work MedSurg/Tele while staying with one company and one recruiter from assignment to assignment. You get access to multiple partner facilities nationwide, no mid-contract pay cuts, and license reimbursement when you need a new state license.

Employer: The Oaks Post Acute

Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time RN

Salary: $36–$40/hour + shift differentials (up to +$3.50/hour on weekends)

Join a 164-bed, growing skilled nursing and rehab center right in town. This role is hands-on and supervisory, with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and clear growth paths if you want to move up in leadership.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time LPN or RN (office-based with some travel)

Salary: $17.65–$26.50/hour (based on experience and market)

Great fit if you like organizing care more than bedside work. You’ll build and manage home health visit schedules, support field clinicians, handle patient and staff calls, and help keep care running smoothly—while still using your clinical license.

Employer: STERIS

Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time management

Salary: $92,650–$119,900/year + bonus eligible

Leadership role with a global infection-prevention company. You’ll oversee sterile processing operations and staff, with strong pay, bonus potential, and a full benefits package at a company focused on safety and quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.