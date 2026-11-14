Orangeburg’s hospitality scene is steady right now, with hotels and senior living communities looking for reliable people. If you like serving others and keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Navion Senior Solutions – The Legacy of Orangeburg

Navion Senior Solutions – The Legacy of Orangeburg Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for a senior living community where meals are about comfort and connection, not just food. You’ll prep and serve fresh, appealing dishes, support special diets, and be part of a tight team. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability, life insurance, and career advancement, plus access to Tapcheck so you can get earned wages early.

Employer: Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton Orangeburg SC

Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: In-person (other/unspecified schedule)

In-person (other/unspecified schedule) Pay: From $13.00 per hour

Help keep guest rooms and public areas spotless at a well-known hotel brand. You’ll clean rooms, restock supplies, care for floors, and support a welcoming stay for travelers. This role offers 401(k), employee discounts, and paid time off, and is a solid fit if you like active work and take pride in details.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.