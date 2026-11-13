Orangeburg’s logistics scene is heating up, with new facilities and warehouses ramping up hiring. If you like keeping products moving and systems organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Flex

Flex Location: Orangeburg, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time Co-Op (Spring 2027)

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Great for students in Business or Supply Chain who want real-world experience in a fast-paced manufacturing plant. You’ll learn ERP basics, help with production and inventory reports, and support month-end activities while building skills in data, planning, and process mapping.

Employer: IQ Fiber

Location: Orangeburg, SC (with regular travel to Charleston, SC at first)

(with regular travel to Charleston, SC at first) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running day-to-day warehouse operations—receiving, picking, packing, shipping, and inventory control. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of warehouse/logistics experience, can coach a team, and are comfortable with forklifts, WMS/ERP systems, and OSHA safety rules.

Employer: LaSalle Intelligent Solutions (for a major food manufacturer)

(for a major food manufacturer) Location: Orangeburg, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Contract, full-time schedule (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.)

Contract, full-time schedule (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.) Salary: $120,000–$140,000 + up to 20% annual bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO

High-impact leadership role overseeing the entire factory supply chain—from raw ingredients to finished goods—for what will be the company’s largest facility. Best fit for someone with 7+ years in manufacturing supply chain leadership, SAP or similar ERP experience, and a passion for building teams, processes, and KPIs from the ground up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers are growing fast and often look for potential as much as experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.