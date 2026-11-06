undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orangeburg
OCtech hosts College Engagement Day Nov. 6
8 days ago
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold College Engagement Day on Friday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students can join for fun activities, career exploration, and time away from the classroom to learn more about the OCtech community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.