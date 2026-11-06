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Orangeburg

OCtech hosts College Engagement Day Nov. 6

8 days ago
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Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold College Engagement Day on Friday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students can join for fun activities, career exploration, and time away from the classroom to learn more about the OCtech community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

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