🚧 Orangeburg SC Auto Glass Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $30.50/hr

Orangeburg has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like working with cars and tools. Safelite is hiring at both trainee and experienced levels, so there’s room whether you’re just starting out or already a pro.

Employer: Safelite

Safelite Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25/hr to start, $22.75/hr after training & certification

Paid, hands-on training to learn auto glass repair, replacement, and recalibration the Safelite way. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and want a trade with clear growth and benefits valued at over $10K (401k match, medical, PTO, holidays, tuition help).

Employer: Safelite

Safelite Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Technician: $22.75–$25.25/hr; Senior: $25.25–$28.00/hr; Master: $27.50–$30.50/hr

For techs with 1+ years of auto glass or close automotive experience (more for Senior/Master). You’ll handle glass repair/replacement, safety system recalibration, and may coach others at higher levels. Comes with paid training, tools provided, tuition reimbursement, PTO, holidays, and 401k with match, plus a clear path from Technician up to Master Technician.

If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.