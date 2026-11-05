🚔 Multiple Security Officer Openings in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg is steady right now for security work, especially night shifts. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Patrol a tech/media/telecom site, watch access points, and write up reports while keeping a visible security presence. You’ll need 2+ years of security experience, a valid driver’s license, and at least a high school diploma; paid training, shift-claim tools, and perks/discounts are included.

If night shifts fit your life and you’ve got solid security experience, this could be a simple way to add steady weekend income.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.