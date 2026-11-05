🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid manufacturing employers are hiring. If you like hands-on work, leading teams, or improving processes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Zeus Industrial Products

Zeus Industrial Products Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a global polymer extrusion leader by tightening up quality standards on the production floor. This role focuses on process control, data analysis, audits, and leading problem‑solving teams—great fit if you have a 4-year engineering degree and experience with ISO / regulated industries / Six Sigma.

Employer: Flex

Flex Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line leadership role where you guide a production team, manage resources, and drive process and cost improvements. You’ll handle daily plans, fix bottlenecks, and coordinate across shifts—ideal if you have 2+ years related experience and like a mix of hands-on work and people leadership.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; this is the same job, just a different posting.

Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,500 – $82,500 + annual bonus

Lead a bakery production team making brands like Arnold, Thomas’, and Sara Lee. You’ll own shift performance, safety, quality, and staffing, with PTO, 401(k) + match, and full benefits—good for someone with 4–6 years production experience, ideally in food or fast‑paced manufacturing.

Employer: Zeus Industrial Products

Zeus Industrial Products Location: Orangeburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise a shift in Zeus’s tubing (tuber) area, overseeing people, processes, and equipment. You’ll plan schedules, train operators, troubleshoot issues, and make sure production meets quality and quantity targets—great if you’re comfortable with rotating shifts and enjoy leading from the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking so they don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.