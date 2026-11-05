🛒 Orange, VA Retail Jobs with Multiple Local Hiring Options

Orange’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with options from big brands to mission-driven nonprofits. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Luna Wireless (Authorized T-Mobile Retailer)

Luna Wireless (Authorized Retailer) Location: Orange, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $50,000/year + commission

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, phone discounts, bonuses, training & development

Lead a T-Mobile store, coach a sales team, and own day-to-day operations while earning base pay plus unlimited commission. Great fit if you have 2–4 years retail management and sales experience and enjoy a fast-paced, goal-driven environment; Spanish speakers are preferred but not required.

Employer: Rappahannock Goodwill Industries

Location: Orange, VA

Type: Not listed (retail, likely variable hours)

Not listed (retail, likely variable hours) Salary: Not listed

Work in the back of the Goodwill store helping donors, sorting and hanging clothes, pricing items, and keeping the sales floor stocked and tidy. This is hands-on work (lifting up to 50 lbs.) where you get retail experience and support a nonprofit mission that helps the local community.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 577 Madison Rd #15, Orange, VA

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title but described as PT (part-time) Sales Associate

Listed as in posting title but described as Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the front end—ringing up orders, bagging groceries, helping customers, and keeping the area clean. Good for someone who can stand for long periods, lift groceries, and wants flexible hours in a well-known grocery chain.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.