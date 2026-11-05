Tyler County Chamber Lunch N Learn on Nov. 17

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region and Pathways Youth and Family Services will host the next Tyler County Chamber of Commerce Lunch N Learn on Tuesday, November 17 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Allan Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton Street, Woodville, TX 75979. Local business and community leaders are invited to network and learn about services and support for children and families in the region.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CASA of the Sabine Neches Region