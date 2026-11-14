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Orange Park
🏥 Orange Park FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & New Grad Roles
2 days ago
Orange Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both experienced travelers and brand‑new nurses. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,644/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13–26 weeks)
- Pay: $2,644 per week (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)
This Cath Lab Tech contract offers aggressive pay packages, tax‑free stipends for those who qualify, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision. You’ll get guaranteed hours, 24/7 clinical support, free CEUs, and a wide range of insurance options while working a daytime schedule.
Travel Pharmacist – Contract Role
- Employer: Jackson PharmacyPros
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Type: Contract, Travel Pharmacist
- Pay: Not listed (weekly, on‑time pay)
Hospital‑based travel pharmacist role where you’ll handle safe medication distribution for patients with complex needs. Comes with full medical benefits, 401(k) match, 100% paid housing option, and travel/license reimbursement, plus a recruiter available 24/7.
New Grad RN Residency Program
- Employer: HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Type: Full-time, Paid Residency (1 year)
- Pay: Not listed
Year‑long RN residency with monthly cohorts starting Spring 2026, focused on Med Surg, Emergency, and Critical Care. You’ll get advanced clinical training, a dedicated preceptor, simulation labs, and strong benefits including 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, and paid time off.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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