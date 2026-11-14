undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Orange Park FL Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings
Orange Park has some solid front-line roles right now, from running full stores to supporting key accounts. If you like helping customers and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.
Store Manager
- Employer: Gabe's
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the entire Gabe’s store—sales, staffing, merchandising, and customer experience. This is a big-box retail leadership role where you’ll drive productivity, profitability, and team development while making the store a great place to work and shop.
Retail Store & Outlet Manager – New Store
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Type: Full-time, in-store leadership
- Salary: $70K–$85K base + bonuses (expected total $85K–$120K)
Run both a new retail showroom and outlet plus warehouse operations. You’ll lead sales, inventory, and safety while building a high-performing team and enjoying strong earning potential with bonus opportunities.
Customer Service & Account Specialist
- Employer: Bridgestone HosePower, LLC
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role supporting orders, pricing, and customer inquiries for sales teams and clients. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working in a fast-paced environment, and want strong benefits and growth potential inside a larger company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.