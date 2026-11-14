Orange Park has some solid front-line roles right now, from running full stores to supporting key accounts. If you like helping customers and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gabe's

Gabe's Location: Orange Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire Gabe’s store—sales, staffing, merchandising, and customer experience. This is a big-box retail leadership role where you’ll drive productivity, profitability, and team development while making the store a great place to work and shop.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Orange Park, FL

Type: Full-time, in-store leadership

Salary: $70K–$85K base + bonuses (expected total $85K–$120K)

Run both a new retail showroom and outlet plus warehouse operations. You’ll lead sales, inventory, and safety while building a high-performing team and enjoying strong earning potential with bonus opportunities.

Employer: Bridgestone HosePower, LLC

Location: Orange Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role supporting orders, pricing, and customer inquiries for sales teams and clients. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working in a fast-paced environment, and want strong benefits and growth potential inside a larger company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.