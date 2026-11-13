Orange Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both experienced RNs and CNAs. If you’re looking to stay local and still grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Location: Orange Park, FL

Type: Part-time (PRN)

Salary: Not listed

Neuro Med-Surg role where you’ll deliver high-quality, patient-centered care and work closely with a full care team. This PRN spot is great if you want flexible hours plus access to comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and more through a large, established hospital.

Employer: HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Location: Orange Park, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time RN role in a 42-bed, CARF-accredited Inpatient Rehab Center helping patients recover from strokes, neuro and orthopedic injuries, and complex conditions. You’ll work in a modern unit with private rooms and therapy gyms, and get access to robust benefits, 401(k) match, and education support in a large acute care hospital.

Employer: Moosehaven Retirement Community

Location: Orange Park, FL, US

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: 1st shift, 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every other weekend + four weekdays

Salary: Not listed (shift differential offered)

Hands-on CNA role in the Skilled Unit at a 67-acre, resort-style retirement community on the St. Johns River. You’ll provide direct resident care (vitals, bathing, dressing, specimens, etc.) in a long-standing, senior-focused community that offers a shift differential and a stable, team-based environment.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Orange Park tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.