🏥 Orange Park FL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Orange Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel tech roles to hands-on patient care. If you’re in medical or wellness work, there’s likely a fit for your skills here.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Orange Park, FL (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts , 12-week contract

, , , Pay: $1,763 per week (based on 36 hrs; package includes stipends)

This role is ideal if you’re an experienced CT Technologist who wants strong pay, day-one benefits, and a change of scenery. You’ll run CT scans, work closely with radiologists, and get support from a traveler-focused clinical team.

Employer: Life Care Center at Wells Crossing

Location: Orange Park, FL

Type: Full-time

This LPN role is in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting, focused on helping residents reach their best physical and mental health. You’ll provide direct care, monitor changes, and supervise CNAs as part of a strong interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Not listed (long-term care / skilled nursing facility)

Not listed (long-term care / skilled nursing facility) Location: Orange Park, FL

Type: Full-time

If you’re an RN with 5+ years’ experience and at least 1 year as a nurse supervisor, this leadership role puts you in charge of a unit’s daily operations. You’ll oversee nursing staff, ensure regulatory compliance, support families, and help drive quality and QAPI efforts.

Employer: Jacksonville Sport and Spine

Location: Orange Park, FL 32073

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $29.00 – $31.00 per hour

Join a busy chiropractic office with steady patients and a strong focus on wellness. You’ll get guaranteed pay for scheduled hours (even with no-shows), PTO, and paid holidays, while providing therapeutic massage to support patient recovery and comfort.

Employer: Seniors Helping Seniors Home Care

Location: Orange Park & Clay County, FL (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time or Part-time , flexible schedule

, flexible schedule Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Perfect if you’re a caring person (especially an active senior) who wants meaningful, flexible work helping older adults stay independent at home. Duties range from companionship and light housekeeping to errands, pet care, and personal care, with mileage reimbursement and basic health benefits.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.