Orange’s pet ER scene is busy and growing, and VEG ER for Pets is staffing up. If you love fast-paced emergency work and helping families stay with their pets, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Orange, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the flow of each ER shift, support the tech team, and jump in on the floor when needed. Good fit if you’re a credentialed vet tech with at least 1 year of experience and want leadership, mentorship, and strong day-one benefits.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Orange, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00–$44.00/hour + 401(k) match

Work on the front lines of ER care: triage, anesthesia, critical nursing, imaging, and more. Ideal if you’re a credentialed tech who wants to fully use your skills, earn solid hourly pay, and access unlimited ER CE plus a $2,500/year travel stipend for full-time credentialed staff.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Orange, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle everything from triage calls to complex surgeries and exotics in an open-concept ER. Great if you’re a DVM who loves emergency medicine, wants heavy mentorship, unlimited ER-focused CE, and flexible schedules.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Orange, CT

Type: Relief / Per diem

Salary: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Pick up ER shifts as a credentialed vet tech and stay hands-on with triage, anesthesia, and critical care without a full-time commitment. Nice option if you want flexibility plus 401(k) match and a supportive, high-volume ER team.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always decide later after you talk with them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.