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Orange
👔 Orange, CT Management Roles with Multiple $65K–$160K+ Openings
13 days ago
Orange is busy right now for experienced managers, especially if you like leading teams and owning results. Here are several leadership roles with clear pay ranges and room to grow.
Senior Project Manager – Program Management Services
- Employer: LaBella Associates
- Location: Orange, CT (client office)
- Salary: $120,000 – $162,000
- Type: Full-time
This role leads complex, multi‑year utility and infrastructure projects (substations, T&D, Gas‑Hydro, OSG). You’ll run the full project life cycle, manage cross‑functional teams, and oversee cost, schedule, risk, and stakeholder management, with strong benefits and leadership development support.
Customer Programs & Products Manager – UIL
- Employer: Avangrid / UIL Holdings Corporation
- Location: Orange, CT (office, 5 days onsite)
- Salary: $106,000 – $132,500 + up to 16% bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead energy efficiency and demand‑side management programs for commercial and industrial customers across multiple utilities. This is a mix of program strategy, vendor oversight, regulatory work, and customer outreach, with strong benefits, 12% 401(k) match, and clear advancement paths.
Business Operations Lead
- Employer: First Choice Transports LLC
- Location: Orange, CT (in person)
- Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Serve as the founder’s right hand and run day‑to‑day operations for a growing student transportation company. You’ll oversee dispatch, fleet, admin staff, costs, and customer issues, building systems that keep routes safe, on time, and profitable.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this often lead to more openings in the same companies.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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