Orange is busy right now for experienced managers, especially if you like leading teams and owning results. Here are several leadership roles with clear pay ranges and room to grow.

Employer: LaBella Associates

LaBella Associates Location: Orange, CT (client office)

(client office) Salary: $120,000 – $162,000

Type: Full-time

This role leads complex, multi‑year utility and infrastructure projects (substations, T&D, Gas‑Hydro, OSG). You’ll run the full project life cycle, manage cross‑functional teams, and oversee cost, schedule, risk, and stakeholder management, with strong benefits and leadership development support.

Employer: Avangrid / UIL Holdings Corporation

Location: Orange, CT (office, 5 days onsite)

(office, 5 days onsite) Salary: $106,000 – $132,500 + up to 16% bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead energy efficiency and demand‑side management programs for commercial and industrial customers across multiple utilities. This is a mix of program strategy, vendor oversight, regulatory work, and customer outreach, with strong benefits, 12% 401(k) match, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: First Choice Transports LLC

Location: Orange, CT (in person)

(in person) Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Serve as the founder’s right hand and run day‑to‑day operations for a growing student transportation company. You’ll oversee dispatch, fleet, admin staff, costs, and customer issues, building systems that keep routes safe, on time, and profitable.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this often lead to more openings in the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.