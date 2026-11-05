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🏥 Orange, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Orange’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from human hospice care to pet emergency medicine and eye care. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Orange, CT.
Optometrist (OD) – Full Time
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Orange, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$170,000/year (based on experience and schedule)
Full-scope optometry in a modern office with the latest tech and a steady patient base. Offers competitive salary, sign-on bonus, production bonus, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, and support for optical certifications.
Hospice RN Case Manager
- Employer: Compassus
- Location: Orange, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $33.50–$55.83/hour
Community-based hospice role focused on helping patients stay comfortable at home and supporting families. Includes flexible scheduling, health, dental, vision, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, CEUs, mileage reimbursement, and strong career development support.
Emergency Veterinarian (Relief)
- Employer: VEG ER for Pets
- Location: Orange, CT
- Type: Relief / Per Diem (listed as full-time category)
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)
Relief ER vet role in a 24/7 emergency hospital seeing everything from routine emergencies to complex surgeries and exotics. Offers flexible schedules, strong mentorship and ER-focused CE, a Great Place to Work® culture, referral bonuses, and small perks like provided scrubs, swag, and stocked food.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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