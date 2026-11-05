🏗️ Orange, CT engineering roles with multiple $95K–$160K+ openings

Orange’s power and utilities scene is busy right now, with several high‑paying engineering roles tied to the regional grid. If you’re in transmission, substations, or protection & control, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: THE UNITED ILLUMINATING COMPANY / Rochester Gas & Electric (Avangrid)

THE UNITED ILLUMINATING COMPANY / Location: Orange, CT (on‑site)

Salary: $106,000 – $132,500 (depends on experience)

(depends on experience) Type: Full-time

Posting end date: December 31, 2026

This role owns protection and control engineering for transmission and substation systems across multiple Avangrid utilities. You’ll set standards, review contractor work, support NERC/NPCC compliance, and mentor junior engineers, with strong benefits, bonuses, and a 12% 401(k) match.

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

Location: Orange, CT (also supports Binghamton, NY office)

(also supports Binghamton, NY office) Salary: Lead: $95,000 – $140,000; Principal: $115,000 – $161,000 (depends on skills, experience, and location)

(depends on skills, experience, and location) Type: Full-time

Design 12 kV–500 kV overhead and 12 kV–230 kV underground transmission lines from concept through construction, while helping grow a T&D team. Ideal if you’re strong with PLS‑CADD/PLS‑POLE/PLS‑TOWER and want a mix of design, client-facing work, and mentoring.

Employer: THE UNITED ILLUMINATING COMPANY (Avangrid)

Location: Orange, CT (on‑site)

Salary: $120,000 – $160,400 (depends on location and experience)

(depends on location and experience) Type: Full-time

Posting end date: December 4, 2026

Lead maintenance engineering for electric substation assets, guiding engineers and contractors, setting maintenance programs, and overseeing budgets and compliance (ANSI, IEEE, NETA, NERC). Good fit if you have 7–10+ years in substation equipment maintenance/testing and want a leadership track.

If any of these sound close to your background, save the links and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.