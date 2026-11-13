The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, 205 Lake of the Woods Parkway, Locust Grove, VA 22508, instead of the usual location and time. The agenda includes a proclamation for GIS Day, a resolution on the National Opioids Albertsons Defendants Settlement, Youth Council appointments, FY27 budget amendments, a letter on the Joshua Falls–Yeat Transmission Project, and budget actions for Orange County Public Schools Central Office chiller repair and a Parks & Recreation position reclassification, plus scheduling of several land use public hearings. Anyone wishing to speak during Public Hearings or Public Comment must sign in on the forms outside the Board Meeting Room, follow time limits and decorum rules, and silence all devices; a live stream will be available on the County website: https://orangecountyva.gov/525/Agendas-Minutes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Orange, Virginia - Local Government