📅 A two-part Farm Transition Planning series is coming to Orange County for farm owners, families, and landowners who want to plan for the future of their operation.

Both sessions will be at the Orange County Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Ctr Dr, Orange, VA 22960, on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, and Wednesday, February 3, 2027, starting at 6:00 pm. You can attend one or both evenings. Dinner is provided each night, and you’ll get printed materials to take home.

The December session covers the first steps of farm transition planning, whether you are thinking about family succession, what happens to the property, or starting a formal plan. The February session goes deeper into your questions and lays out next steps for planning the future of your farm.

Costs:

December only – Single: $25 ; Two people: $40

– Single: ; Two people: Both December & February – Single: $50; Two people: $80

The featured speaker is Jennifer Friedel, Director of the Land Use-Value Assessment Program and a lawyer who works with succession and estate planning.

The program is offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension. For disability-related accommodations, contact the Orange County Extension Office at 540-672-1361 (TDD 800-828-1120) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., at least 5 days before the event. Registration is available through the listed website or QR code.